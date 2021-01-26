Adviser Investments LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,470. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $291.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

