Adviser Investments LLC Sells 5,107 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 923,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

