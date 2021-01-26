Adviser Investments LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 280,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

