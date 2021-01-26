AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.06. 3,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,631,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 84.76% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

