AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $273.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

