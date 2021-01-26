Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.84

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.84 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 1008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

