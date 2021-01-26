Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.52. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 3,633 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a market cap of £168,029.76 and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

