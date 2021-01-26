AG Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 98,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,880% compared to the average volume of 3,301 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MITT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 453,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,174. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

