Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX)

Agentix Corp. develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases, peripheral neuropathy, progressive lung disease, and ischemic reperfusion injury. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dana Point, California. Agentix Corp. is a subsidiary of Applied Biosciences Corp.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agentix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agentix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.