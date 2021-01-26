Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,733. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.