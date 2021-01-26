Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

AEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

