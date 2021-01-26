Agrello 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162,733.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $162,733.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,942,248 tokens. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

