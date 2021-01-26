Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Down 9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 4,256,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,876,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

