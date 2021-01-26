Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,389. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,463,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,186,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.