AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.34. AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.