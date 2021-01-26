AirSwap (AST) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.