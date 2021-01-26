Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) Shares Gap Down to $74.60

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.60, but opened at $72.40. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) shares last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 471,664 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.