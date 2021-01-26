AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.20

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €16.20 ($19.05) and last traded at €16.02 ($18.85), with a volume of 544106 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.03 ($18.85).

Several research firms have commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.75 ($15.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

