Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.24. 276,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 453,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

