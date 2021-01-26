Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.06. 1,805,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 602,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.
Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)
Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.
