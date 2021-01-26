Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.06. 1,805,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 602,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

