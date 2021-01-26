Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00271345 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00099390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

