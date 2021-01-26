Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

