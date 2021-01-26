Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Algorand has a total market cap of $701.45 million and $214.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032286 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,033,289 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

