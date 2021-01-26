Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
