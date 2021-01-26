Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $267.96. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

