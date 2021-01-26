Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.30. The company had a trading volume of 366,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $712.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

