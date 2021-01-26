Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.