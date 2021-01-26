ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.35. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 149,977 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

