Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Down 5.2%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.69. 930,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,528,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

