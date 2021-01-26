ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading 56.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $29,488.71 and $6.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

