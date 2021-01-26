Alliance Global Partners Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $66.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 466,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,955. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.
About Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.
