Alliance Global Partners Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $66.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 466,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,955. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trulieve Cannabis stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trulieve Cannabis were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

