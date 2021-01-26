AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.71

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.82. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 325,421 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,133,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 90,668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 133.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 601,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 343,630 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

