Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. VV Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,853,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,492,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,077,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,011,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

