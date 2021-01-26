Alphabet (GOOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,772.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,634.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

