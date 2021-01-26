AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) Shares Down 2.6%

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.92 and last traded at $80.93. 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.15% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

