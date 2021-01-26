Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,716 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Altria Group worth $83,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. 144,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.