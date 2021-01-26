Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 million and a PE ratio of 37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

