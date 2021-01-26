Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 million and a PE ratio of 37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

