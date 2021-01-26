Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,187.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,177.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

