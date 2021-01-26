AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $5.50 at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 3,706,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,930,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.