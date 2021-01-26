Amcor (AMCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.69-0.72 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

