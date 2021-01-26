Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226 shares of company stock worth $841,991. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Barclays raised their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of AMED traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.22. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.