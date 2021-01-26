Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.53% of Ameresco worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ameresco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 15,395 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $907,843.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,897 shares of company stock worth $45,806,048. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

