American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $18.53. American Vanguard shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 123,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $558.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 435.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 113,756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 134.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

