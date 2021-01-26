Amgen (AMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

