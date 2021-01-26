Ampleforth Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $211.27 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 338,768,740 coins and its circulating supply is 199,928,372 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

