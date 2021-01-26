Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 4,009,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,297,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 618.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 67.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 495.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $29,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

