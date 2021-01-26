Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report sales of $1.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 million to $10.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $656.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.63.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.