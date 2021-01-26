Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 446,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.