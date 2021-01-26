Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.49. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Magna International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

