Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in MediWound by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

