Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $6.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings per share of $6.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.64 and the lowest is $6.23. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $17.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NXST stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.